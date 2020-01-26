Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independence Contract Drilling Inc. provides land drilling services for oil and natural gas producers primarily in the United States. The Company provides the US E&P industry a fleet of ShaleDriller (TM) rigs for drilling and development of shale and tight oil basins in North America. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

ICD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Independence Contract Drilling from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Independence Contract Drilling from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.69.

Shares of ICD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.79. The stock had a trading volume of 129,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,522. Independence Contract Drilling has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $59.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.03.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.05 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Independence Contract Drilling will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICD. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 59.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 28,576 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 109.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 84,816 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 10.8% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 412,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 42.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 106,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

