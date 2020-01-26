Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.21 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 23.61%.

NASDAQ IBCP opened at $22.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average of $21.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.51. Independent Bank Co has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Get Independent Bank Co.(MI) alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.00%.

In related news, EVP Robert N. Shuster sold 8,264 shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $185,030.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,590.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IBCP shares. BidaskClub cut Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson cut Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.