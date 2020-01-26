INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 price objective on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Indivior PLC operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing medications and treatment for alcohol addiction, opioid overdose, cocaine intoxication and co-occurring conditions, such as schizophrenia. The Company markets and promotes SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Film, SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Tablet, and SUBUTEX (buprenorphine) Sublingual Tablet, each buprenorphine-based treatment for opioid. Indivior PLC is based in United States. “
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded INDIVIOR PLC/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
INDIVIOR PLC/S Company Profile
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, opiate overdose, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex.
