INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Indivior PLC operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing medications and treatment for alcohol addiction, opioid overdose, cocaine intoxication and co-occurring conditions, such as schizophrenia. The Company markets and promotes SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Film, SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Tablet, and SUBUTEX (buprenorphine) Sublingual Tablet, each buprenorphine-based treatment for opioid. Indivior PLC is based in United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded INDIVIOR PLC/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of INVVY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.30. 1,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,289. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.97. INDIVIOR PLC/S has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $334.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.39 and a beta of -0.19.

INDIVIOR PLC/S Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, opiate overdose, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex.

