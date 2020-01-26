Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.93. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $18.03 and a 52 week high of $23.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.48.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $60.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.53 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 5.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 763.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 43,543 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,625,000. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 186,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 25,296 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1,166.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 62,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

