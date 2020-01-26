Insider Selling: Ten Lifestyle Group PLC (LON:TENG) Insider Sells £120,000 in Stock

Ten Lifestyle Group PLC (LON:TENG) insider Sarah Hornbuckle sold 100,000 shares of Ten Lifestyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.58), for a total transaction of £120,000 ($157,853.20).
TENG stock opened at GBX 123.50 ($1.62) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 128.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.28. Ten Lifestyle Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 37 ($0.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 139 ($1.83). The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $99.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99.
Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX (10.30) (($0.14)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (7.50) (($0.10)) by GBX (2.80) (($0.04)). Sell-side analysts forecast that Ten Lifestyle Group PLC will post 50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Ten Lifestyle Group
Ten Lifestyle Group plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals worldwide. The company assists its members to discover, organize, and book travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.
Further Reading: Dividend Achievers
Receive News & Ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.