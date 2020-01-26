Insider Selling: Ten Lifestyle Group PLC (LON:TENG) Insider Sells £120,000 in Stock

Ten Lifestyle Group PLC (LON:TENG) insider Sarah Hornbuckle sold 100,000 shares of Ten Lifestyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.58), for a total transaction of £120,000 ($157,853.20).

TENG stock opened at GBX 123.50 ($1.62) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 128.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.28. Ten Lifestyle Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 37 ($0.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 139 ($1.83). The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $99.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99.

Get Ten Lifestyle Group alerts:

Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX (10.30) (($0.14)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (7.50) (($0.10)) by GBX (2.80) (($0.04)). Sell-side analysts forecast that Ten Lifestyle Group PLC will post 50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TENG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.04) price target on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Ten Lifestyle Group

Ten Lifestyle Group plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals worldwide. The company assists its members to discover, organize, and book travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.