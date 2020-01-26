Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of INSE stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.70. 3,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.24. Inspired Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.25.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $26.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.67 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSE. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 44.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

