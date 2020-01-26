Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives Sell Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a $55.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 19.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on INTC. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.26.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $5.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,711,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,349,196. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.65. Intel has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,029,440,000 after acquiring an additional 961,771 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,074,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,395,131,000 after acquiring an additional 516,977 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,682,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $962,702,000 after acquiring an additional 147,387 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,101,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $829,728,000 after acquiring an additional 288,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,716,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $752,348,000 after acquiring an additional 496,008 shares during the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

