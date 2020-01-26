Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Receives GBX 1,655 Average Price Target from Analysts

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,655 ($21.77).

Several research analysts recently commented on ICP shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,790 ($23.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,720 ($22.63) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,580 ($20.78) to GBX 1,685 ($22.17) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

LON ICP traded up GBX 18 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,696 ($22.31). The stock had a trading volume of 556,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,416. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,618.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,462.31. Intermediate Capital Group has a twelve month low of GBX 969.50 ($12.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,664 ($21.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Intermediate Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.71%.

In other Intermediate Capital Group news, insider Virginia Holmes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,538 ($20.23), for a total value of £153,800 ($202,315.18).

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

