Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $692.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intuitive Surgical has outperformed the industry over the past six months. Notably, flagship da Vinci procedures recorded solid growth in the last reported quarter which drove the core Instrument & Accessories arm. In fact, management continues to expect strong procedure growth in 2019. The company looks to accelerate its business in China, which saw a solid third quarter as well. Overall international sales surged in the quarter. Expansion in gross margin is an added positive. On the flip side, contraction in operating margin is worrisome. Additionally, the da Vinci system is in the early stages of adoption in some of the markets outside the United States, which is likely to impede placements. Intense competition in the global MedTech space is concerning as well.”

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $633.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $655.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $622.31.

ISRG stock opened at $589.20 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $455.15 and a one year high of $616.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $592.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $548.20.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 12,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.81, for a total value of $7,183,458.08. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.43, for a total transaction of $4,113,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,042,638.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,298 shares of company stock valued at $12,121,895 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Bay Rivers Group bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

