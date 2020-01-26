IOTA Price Reaches $0.24 (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One IOTA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002802 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Coinone, OKEx and HitBTC. Over the last week, IOTA has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. IOTA has a market cap of $653.34 million and approximately $6.73 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.17 or 0.03148500 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00204101 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00029540 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00124020 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00036862 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org . The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org . The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Coinone, Exrates, CoinFalcon, Bitfinex, Cobinhood, Binance, OKEx, Huobi, Ovis, Upbit, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

