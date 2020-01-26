ITUS Corporation (NYSE:ANIX) Given $8.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

ITUS Corporation (NYSE:ANIX) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $8.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned ITUS an industry rank of 88 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

ANIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on ITUS from $11.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ITUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

NYSE ANIX traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $3.86. The stock had a trading volume of 33,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,048. ITUS has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.85.

In related news, Director Arnold M. Baskies bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amit Kumar bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 194,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,060. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 37,400 shares of company stock worth $121,620.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc engages in the development, acquisition and licensing emerging technology in the field of biotechnology. It focuses on platform called Cchek, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body’s immunological response to the presence of a malignancy.

