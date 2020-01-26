Iungo (ING) Price Hits $0.0012

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded up 68.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. In the last seven days, Iungo has traded up 61.6% against the U.S. dollar. Iungo has a total market cap of $46,731.00 and approximately $80.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iungo token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $459.72 or 0.05516758 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026503 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00128078 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020206 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00033649 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Iungo

Iungo (CRYPTO:ING) is a token. Its launch date was September 21st, 2017. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Iungo’s official website is iungo.network . Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Iungo is medium.com/@iungo . The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Iungo Token Trading

Iungo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iungo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iungo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iungo using one of the exchanges listed above.

