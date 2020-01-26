J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J2 Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded J2 Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. J2 Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.86.
NASDAQ:JCOM traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.00. The stock had a trading volume of 574,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,731. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.78. J2 Global has a one year low of $72.69 and a one year high of $104.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.
In other J2 Global news, Director Jon Miller sold 20,000 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,951,780.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 18,398 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $1,799,324.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,347 shares in the company, valued at $13,628,136.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,677,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 19.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after buying an additional 21,555 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 209.8% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 1.9% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 54,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 10.5% during the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 98,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares during the period.
J2 Global Company Profile
j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.
