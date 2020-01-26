J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J2 Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded J2 Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. J2 Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.86.

Get J2 Global alerts:

NASDAQ:JCOM traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.00. The stock had a trading volume of 574,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,731. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.78. J2 Global has a one year low of $72.69 and a one year high of $104.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $344.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.47 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 11.15%. J2 Global’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that J2 Global will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other J2 Global news, Director Jon Miller sold 20,000 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,951,780.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 18,398 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $1,799,324.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,347 shares in the company, valued at $13,628,136.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,677,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 19.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after buying an additional 21,555 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 209.8% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 1.9% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 54,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of J2 Global by 10.5% during the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 98,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares during the period.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.