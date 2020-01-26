Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,643 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $689,000. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,620 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $877,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.87.

JAZZ stock opened at $145.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.71. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1-year low of $116.52 and a 1-year high of $154.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $537.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.92 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $220,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,261.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,541,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,626 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

