Jefferies Financial Group Increases Centrica (LON:CNA) Price Target to GBX 110

Centrica (LON:CNA) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 110 ($1.45) in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the integrated energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Centrica to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 68 ($0.89) to GBX 110 ($1.45) in a report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Centrica from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 79 ($1.04) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Centrica to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Centrica from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 90.40 ($1.19) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 95.20 ($1.25).

Shares of CNA stock opened at GBX 91.26 ($1.20) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53. Centrica has a 1 year low of GBX 63.99 ($0.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 140.70 ($1.85). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 88.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 78.40.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

