Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) to report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Jernigan Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.36. Jernigan Capital reported earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 67.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jernigan Capital will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Jernigan Capital.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Jernigan Capital from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Jernigan Capital in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered Jernigan Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

In other news, CEO John A. Good purchased 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $137,517.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,641,106.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark O. Decker purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.61 per share, for a total transaction of $29,415.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,561.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,900 shares of company stock worth $176,857 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $5,452,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 369,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,063,000 after buying an additional 88,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jernigan Capital stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Jernigan Capital has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $22.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 67.31%.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

