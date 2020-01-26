JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.10-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.19. JetBlue Airways also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.50-3.00 EPS.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $21.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.78.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised JetBlue Airways from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $38,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,458.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $46,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,657,022.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,310 shares of company stock valued at $236,257. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

