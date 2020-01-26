Jetcoin (JET) Market Cap Reaches $44,342.00

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Jetcoin has a market cap of $44,342.00 and approximately $30,185.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jetcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, COSS and CoinExchange. In the last week, Jetcoin has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $275.31 or 0.03207659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00203017 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029779 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00125024 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jetcoin was first traded on April 3rd, 2015. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,388,005 tokens. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io

Jetcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

