JKX Oil and Gas (LON:JKX) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $30.12

Shares of JKX Oil and Gas PLC (LON:JKX) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.12 and traded as low as $28.24. JKX Oil and Gas shares last traded at $28.60, with a volume of 11,091 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $49.11 million and a P/E ratio of 3.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 25.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

About JKX Oil and Gas (LON:JKX)

JKX Oil & Gas plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in Ukraine, Russia, and Hungary. It has total reserves of approximately 93.9 million barrels of oil equivalent.

