JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Short Interest Up 1,420.0% in January

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 1,420.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:JMP remained flat at $$3.07 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. JMP Group has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $4.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $59.40 million, a PE ratio of -102.33, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.73.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). JMP Group had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $21.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JMP Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JMP. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of JMP Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised JMP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised JMP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JMP Group stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of JMP Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 7.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions.

