Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Grows Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1,415.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,378 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 185,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,037,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 6.6% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 94.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 121,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after purchasing an additional 59,256 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 567.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 207,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after purchasing an additional 176,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $153,657.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,204.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $150,016.23. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,268,607.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $104.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.44. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.52 and a fifty-two week high of $119.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.19.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 53.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YUM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Cfra downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.94.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

