Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $373,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 50.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% during the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $44.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.06. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.79 and a 52-week high of $44.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.4399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

