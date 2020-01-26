Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $933,000 Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,158 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $553,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $185.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $129.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.27. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $149.09 and a 52 week high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Ardour Capital raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.85.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.