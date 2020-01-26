Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Purchases 298 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2,727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of BIV opened at $88.48 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.70 and a 52 week high of $89.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1969 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

