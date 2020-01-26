Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Takes $2.86 Million Position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 101,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,000. GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC owned 0.13% of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of XOUT opened at $28.99 on Friday. GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $29.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.34.

Get GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.0543 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT).

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.