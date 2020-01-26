Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 239.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 50,235 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 20.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 26,606 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 7.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 260,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 18,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.38 and a beta of 1.65. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $31.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WY. Scotiabank set a $28.50 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Argus lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.64.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.