Joint Ventures Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $659.00 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Joint Ventures token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $30,936.00 and approximately $659.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.50 or 0.03202174 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00202873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00125207 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures was first traded on April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio

Joint Ventures Token Trading

Joint Ventures can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

