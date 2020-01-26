JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts GVC (LON:GVC) Price Target to GBX 1,100

GVC (LON:GVC) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,040 ($13.68) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GVC. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of GVC in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on GVC in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 1,060 ($13.94) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on GVC from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of GVC in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of GVC in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,058.83 ($13.93).

Shares of GVC opened at GBX 887 ($11.67) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 889.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 765.10. GVC has a 12-month low of GBX 504 ($6.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 956.80 ($12.59). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion and a PE ratio of -28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

In related news, insider J M. Barry Gibson bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 794 ($10.44) per share, with a total value of £103,220 ($135,780.06).

GVC Company Profile

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

