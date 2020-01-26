Just Eat (LON:JE) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat (LON:JE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 901 ($11.85) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Just Eat to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.87) price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.84) target price on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Just Eat from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 670 ($8.81) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. HSBC set a GBX 980 ($12.89) target price on Just Eat and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Just Eat from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 935 ($12.30) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Just Eat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 768 ($10.10).

Shares of JE opened at GBX 865.60 ($11.39) on Friday. Just Eat has a 52 week low of GBX 574.40 ($7.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,150 ($107.21). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 838.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 739.54.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

