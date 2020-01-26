Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $229.41

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $229.41 and traded as high as $270.00. Kenmare Resources shares last traded at $270.50, with a volume of 198,268 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on KMR shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kenmare Resources in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price on shares of Kenmare Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Kenmare Resources from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 380 ($5.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Get Kenmare Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $296.47 million and a P/E ratio of 6.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 231.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 229.86.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company primarily in Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the north east coast of Mozambique that contains heavy mineral reserves, such as ilmenite and rutile titanium minerals primarily used to produce titanium dioxide pigment, as well as zircon.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.