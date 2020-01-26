KeyCorp Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $1,769.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price lifted by analysts at KeyCorp from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GOOGL. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,464.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,466.17 on Friday. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,500.58. The firm has a market cap of $1,023.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,387.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1,264.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $13.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,327,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

