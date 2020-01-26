KeyCorp Increases Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Price Target to $55.00

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on XEC. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $81.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.76.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

XEC opened at $47.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.41. Cimarex Energy has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $77.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.27.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $582.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.31 million. Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

In related news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $433,765.28. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,067 shares of company stock worth $690,865 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 234.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 814.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 178.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14,575.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.