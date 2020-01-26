KHD Humboldt Wedag International (OTCMKTS:KHDHF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.28

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (OTCMKTS:KHDHF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.28 and traded as high as $1.73. KHD Humboldt Wedag International shares last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 2,447 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28.

KHD Humboldt Wedag International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KHDHF)

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG provides various engineering products and services for the cement industry worldwide. The company offers clean technology solutions; and pyro processing equipment, including preheaters, calciner systems, bypass systems, rotary kilns, clinker coolers, large fans, and firing systems.

