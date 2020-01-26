KickCoin Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (KICK)

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last seven days, KickCoin has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One KickCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, CoinBene, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Exmo. KickCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About KickCoin

KickCoin launched on July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickCoin’s official website is www.kickico.com . The official message board for KickCoin is medium.com/@kickico . KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling KickCoin

KickCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX, Bibox, YoBit, Gate.io, HitBTC, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, Exmo and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

