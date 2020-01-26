Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Earns Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $5.25 target price on the mining company’s stock.

KGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Beacon Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.90.

KGC traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.92. The company had a trading volume of 11,495,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,528,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.60. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14 and a beta of -0.15.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $877.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 36.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 25.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,111 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.04% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

