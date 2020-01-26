Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Receives $31.61 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eighteen have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.68.

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

KHC stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,951,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,898,258. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $48.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.65.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 42.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.2% in the third quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 30,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 21,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 19.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

