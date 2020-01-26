Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Receives $10.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

NYSE:LXP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.91. 2,068,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,735. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.43. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $11.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.39. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 66.66%. The company had revenue of $81.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.105 dividend. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.75%.

In other news, EVP Lara Sweeney Johnson sold 28,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $314,373.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 370,684 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,006.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXP. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 105.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $97,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

