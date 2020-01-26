Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.25 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) will announce sales of $146.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $143.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $148.18 million. Life Storage posted sales of $138.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year sales of $573.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $571.08 million to $575.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $601.29 million, with estimates ranging from $585.28 million to $622.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Life Storage.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $145.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.77 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 54.38%. Life Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on LSI. KeyCorp increased their target price on Life Storage from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Life Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

Shares of NYSE LSI traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.30. 173,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,992. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $90.99 and a 52 week high of $116.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.68%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Life Storage by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Life Storage by 0.8% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Life Storage by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Life Storage by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Life Storage (LSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.