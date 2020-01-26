Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Shares Gap Up to $0.95

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.91, but opened at $0.95. Lineage Cell Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 4,224,379 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.67.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.94 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $45,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $163,000.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

