Lobstex (LOBS) Achieves Market Cap of $361,102.00

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 26th. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $361,102.00 and approximately $94,034.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0196 or 0.00000229 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc, CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00070140 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004527 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000191 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 54.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000092 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

LOBS is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 18,404,178 coins and its circulating supply is 18,404,166 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

