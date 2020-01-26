LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LSC Communications, Inc. provides traditional and digital print, print-related services and office products which serves publishers, merchandisers and retailers. The Company’s service offering includes e-services, warehousing and fulfillment and supply chain management. LSC Communications, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Shares of NYSE LKSD opened at $0.25 on Thursday. LSC Communications has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $9.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11.

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.57 million. LSC Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. On average, analysts predict that LSC Communications will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKSD. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in LSC Communications by 4,220.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 701,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 684,984 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in LSC Communications by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 760,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 286,226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in LSC Communications by 828.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 228,476 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in LSC Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LSC Communications by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,284,000 after buying an additional 74,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

About LSC Communications

LSC Communications, Inc provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics; Book; Office Products; and Other segments. The Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics segment produces magazines and catalogs, as well as provides logistics solutions to the company and other third parties.

