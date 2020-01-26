Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.75 to C$9.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.70 to C$8.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.70 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE:LUN traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$7.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,458,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,225. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$5.61 and a 52 week high of C$8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.93.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$711.21 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.460592 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 20,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.46, for a total value of C$149,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$753,460. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley sold 44,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.89, for a total transaction of C$303,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$675,220. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,000 shares of company stock worth $799,960.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

