LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.88.

LYB has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $121.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Cfra upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of LYB stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,668,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,514. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.08. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $68.61 and a one year high of $98.91. The firm has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.30.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.08). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $1,138,443.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 224.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,583,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,978 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 36.9% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,907,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $164,327,000 after purchasing an additional 513,989 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 58.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,218,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,937,000 after purchasing an additional 451,296 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $18,189,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 123.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,699,000 after purchasing an additional 177,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.