Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Now Covered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) in a research note published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $15.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Marathon Oil from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.93.

Shares of MRO traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.93. 14,343,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,675,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.61. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.34.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 78.0% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 41.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

