Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Mattel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mattel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Mattel and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.05.

MAT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,064,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 1.70. Mattel has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $17.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.96.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 26.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mattel will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 7.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 32,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 27.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 25.0% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 174,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 34,804 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 7.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 5.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 108,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the period.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

