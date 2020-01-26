Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Matthews International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Matthews International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Matthews International from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Matthews International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.00.

NASDAQ MATW traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.95. 156,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -30.60 and a beta of 1.21. Matthews International has a 52-week low of $28.57 and a 52-week high of $46.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.20.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $392.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.59 million. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matthews International will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous dividend of $0.13. Matthews International’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MATW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Matthews International during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Matthews International during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Matthews International by 247.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Matthews International by 4.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Matthews International during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

