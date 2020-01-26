Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $218.00 price target on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $224.12.

Mcdonald’s stock opened at $211.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.63 and its 200-day moving average is $206.45. Mcdonald’s has a 1 year low of $173.41 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The company has a market cap of $160.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.45.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski bought 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $500,029.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $193.83 per share, for a total transaction of $484,575.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,235. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,550,339,000 after buying an additional 545,903 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,374,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $939,332,000 after buying an additional 397,624 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,239,451 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $695,543,000 after buying an additional 27,441 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,762,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $593,146,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609,815 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $543,164,000 after buying an additional 334,179 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

