Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Piper Sandler

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MDT. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Medtronic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.59.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE:MDT opened at $119.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $82.77 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The stock has a market cap of $162.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.64.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares in the company, valued at $20,764,312.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,433 shares of company stock worth $11,704,539 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 393.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 904.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.