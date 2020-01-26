Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Market Cap Reaches $530,297.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $530,297.00 and approximately $3,381.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0178 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.09 or 0.01213155 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00034489 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000178 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000050 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000786 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

