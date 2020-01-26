Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) to post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Menlo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.85). Menlo Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.76) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Menlo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($3.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($1.88). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Menlo Therapeutics.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.07.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MNLO shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 31,998 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 673,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 39,780 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 559,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 22,996 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 281,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 28,418 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Menlo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.48. The stock had a trading volume of 171,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,031. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $133.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.09. Menlo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $9.03.

Menlo Therapeutics Company Profile

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

